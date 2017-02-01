Weather
KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 321.94

6 February 15:59 126

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT321.94 per US dollar at the trades volume USD61,150 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT345.90 per euro, the ask - KZT346.40 per euro;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4712 per ruble at the trades volume RUR80,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT321.80 per dollar (KZT-1.12); the total volume of
trades - USD101,950 th. (USD-2,350 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.7861 % per annum at the trades volume of USD17,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +7.0790 % per annum at the trades volume of USD722,600 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

28 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.

 

 

