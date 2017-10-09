Weather
Astana 3 °С
Almaty 7 °С
Exchange rates
USD 343.66
EUR 402.22
RUB 5.95
CNY 51.65

Karaganda archaeologists complete reconstruction of an ancient Saryarka pyramid

Karaganda archaeologists complete reconstruction of an ancient Saryarka pyramid
9 October 2017 08:54 208

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Karaganda archaeologists have completed the reconstruction of the 3,000-year-old Saryarka pyramid, Kazinform reports with reference to archaeologist Viktor Novozhenov.

According to him, the expedition was preparing the site for reconstruction all summer and recently the group led by the candidate of historical sciences, famous archaeologist Arman Beissenov completed the project.

Karaganda archaeologists complete reconstruction of an ancient Saryarka pyramid

Now Begazy-dandybay chief's mausoleum has enriched the list of historical monuments in the region.

Karaganda archaeologists complete reconstruction of an ancient Saryarka pyramid

Archaeologists discovered the Bronze Age pyramid in August 2016. The mausoleum in Saryarka was built over 3,000 years ago.

 

Keywords: Culture, Interesting facts and stories, Karaganda region , History of Kazakhstan ,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.66 (-1.34)
Economy and finance > Economy 0
S Kazakhstan governor meets with Iranian delegation
Regions > South Kazakhstan region 0
MFA: Kazakhstani man dies in mass road accident in Russia
Accidents > Incidents 0
Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin to meet in Sochi
Authorities and Policy > President 0
Another earthquake hits near Almaty city
Regions > Almaty 0
Tropical storm Nate leaves 23 dead, 27 missing in Central America
World News > World News 0
Disabled Kazakh boy meets with Stephen Hawking
Society > Science 0

Archive

© 2017 Kazinform
Яндекс.Метрика w3 Система Orphus