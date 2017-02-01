Weather
Astana -9 °С
Almaty 2 °С
Exchange rates
USD 325.00
EUR 351.46
RUB 5.45
CNY 47.26

Kairat Almaty player Neto diagnosed with brain tumor

Kairat Almaty player Neto diagnosed with brain tumor
3 February 09:13 174

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - AFC Kairat player Neto has been diagnosed with brain tumor, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Almaty-based futsal club offered its support to Dovenir Domingues Neto by issuing a statement with get well wishes.

On January 30 the press service of the club announced that Neto will not join the Brazilian squad for friendly matches with Catalonia. The defender was unable to play for Kairat as well.

"Two weeks ago I felt unwell during a training session with Kairat. I went through a medical test and was diagnosed with brain tumor. Additional tests in Brazil confirmed the diagnosis," Neto was quoted as saying by Sports.kz. He also asked to pray for him and asked for the family's privacy to be respected.

The 35-year-old Neto joined Kairat Almaty in August 2016.

Keywords: Almaty, Sport,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Kazakhstan plans to join OECD Investment Committee in 2017
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Almaty to join Healthy Cities Network
Regions > Almaty 0
Organizers explained change in Universiade-2017 schedule
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Kazakh violinist canceles concert in US due to Trump's Executive Order
World News > World News 0
Deputy FMs of Caspian States issue statement after meeting in Baku
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Chances of precipitation high across Kazakhstan on Wednesday
Regions > Regions 0
Golovkin to spar with rising star of American boxing
Sport > Sport 0

Archive