Japan: Bullet train with snake on board makes emergency stop

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM An unlikely stowaway on a Japanese bullet train (shinkansen) forced the country's usually uber-punctual rail service to make an emergency stop Monday.

A female passenger glimpsed a brown snake wrapped around an armrest through the gap in the seats in front of her.

"We don't know how the snake got on the train, or if it was a wild or a pet snake," Haruhiko Tomikubo, a spokesperson for Japan Rail Central, told CNN.

"This isn't a normal occurrence either as you can't have pet snakes on trains."

The bullet train had left Tokyo for Hiroshima when the female passenger saw the snake. She immediately alerted the bullet train's conductor, who made an emergency stop at Hamamatsu city.



