Weather
Astana 14 °С
Almaty 17 °С
Exchange rates
USD 337.48
EUR 398.13
RUB 5.83
CNY 51.33

Japan, Algeria interested in Kazakh experience in removing radiation from soil

Japan, Algeria interested in Kazakh experience in removing radiation from soil
11 October 2017 15:42 261

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Japan and Algeria have become interested in the Kazakh scientists' experience in cleaning up nuclear radiation from lands, Director General of the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Batyrbekov said on the sidelines of the 18th meeting of the FNCA (Forum for Nuclear Cooperation in Asia) at the ministerial level, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our experience in severely contaminated lands is sought after all over the world. Our colleagues from Algeria came to visit us. It is the French test site. They have certain problems and strongly ask us to come and share our experience with them. In two weeks we will hold a special seminar with our colleagues from the Japan Atomic Energy Agency. It will be dedicated to transferring our knowledge and our technologies, acquired while working at the Semipalatinsk test site, for them to solve the environmental problems," Yerlan Batyrbekov said.

Earlier, he noted that by 2023 it is expected to solve the Semipalatinsk test site problem and rehabilitate over 85% of the lands into the state appropriate for agricultural use.

 

Keywords: Astana, Kazatomprom, Environment,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
Kazakhstan weather forecast: Dust storms in south, south-west
Regions > Regions 0
2018 World Cup qualifiers: Kazakhstan finishes last in group after Armenia draw
Sport > Sport 0
Kazakh Diyas to face world №4 at the start of Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2017
Sport > Sport 0
Over 3,000 people evacuated due to market fire on Moscow outskirts
World News > World News 0
Karaganda archaeologists complete reconstruction of an ancient Saryarka pyramid
Regions > Karaganda region 0
Earthquake shakes Kazakhstan
Regions > Almaty 0
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss coop in the field of solar power
Society > Science 0

Archive