Iran wants to launch meat processing plant in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Iranian investors are keen to launch a meat processing project in eastern Kazakhstan.

Akim (governor) of the region Danial Akhmetov met with top management of the Kazakh-Iranian company Agro Portal LLP in order to discuss all aspects of the new project and its launch in the nearest future, Kazinform has learnt from the governor's press service.



The new meat-processing enterprise will be built on the territory of the Ondiris industrial zone in Semey and offer a lot of new jobs. It is expected to process cattle meat and produce canned meat and sausage products.



Governor Akhmetov said the region should offer its Iranian partners the best conditions and do all groundwork in the shortest time possible. He promised that necessary infrastructure will be in place by the time the project launches.



The sides are believed to conclude the investment contract by the end of October.