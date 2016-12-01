Immigration and terrorism are Europeans' main concerns

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Europeans still believe immigration and terrorism are the main threats to the EU, Kazinform correspondent in Brussels cites Eurobarometer public opinion study.

When asked about their main concerns, the majority of EU citizens cited immigration (45%). Terrorism remains the second on the list (32%).

It is noted that the problem of migration and terrorism in the eyes of Europeans prevail over other challenges like the economic situation (20%), the state of budget of the Member States' (17%) and unemployment (16%).

Compared to the previous survey conducted in spring 2016, people support the efforts of the European Commission in the field of migration.

"With regard to the problem of migration, 69% of Europeans say that they support a common EU migration policy, and 61% are positive about migration of people from other EU countries", European Commission comments on the latest Eurobarometer data.

About 81% of Europeans are in favor of freedom to move and live in any EU member state for Europeans.

However, the study also shows that 56% of citizens are negative towards immigration from outside the EU.

The study has found that citizens' trust in the EU is higher than their trust in national governments.

Trust in the EU has increased to 36% (up from 33% in the spring 2016 survey), while trust in national parliaments and governments remains below trust in the EU.

38% of Europeans have a neutral image of the EU, and 25% negative image.

It is noted that Four in ten Europeans consider that their voice counts in the EU, and two thirds of Europeans see the EU as a "place of stability in a troubled world".