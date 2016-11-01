Weather
Ilyin: I am shocked, I am shaken…

23 November 17:59 65

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter Ilya Ilyin was shocked to learn about the IOC's decision to withdraw his 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympic Games medals, he said at a press conference.    

He said he learnt this news from the local mass media.

I am shocked. I am shaken. As you know, I am attending English language classes now. I learnt the news before my English class. As everybody, I was shocked, but I pulled myself together and attended the class, then went to the gym. I like this kind of sport [weightlifting - editor], it gives me energy and makes me calm,” says Ilyin.

“The negative Olympic rendezvous with our medals has come to a logical end,” he continued. “No matter how  difficult it was, we need to talk, to meet and make some conclusions.  People support me and I am grateful for this. Those who saw my victories, understand, how difficult it was for me to win,” he added.  

As reported, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan received an official notification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on sanctions against Kazakhstani weightlifter Ilya Ilyin who clinched gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics and failed anti-doping tests.

"In accordance with the decision of the IOC disciplinary commission Ilya Ilyin who competed in men's 94kg weightlifting events was disqualified from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics. Reanalysis of his samples from both Olympic Games resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances. His results were annulled and he will be stripped off his medals. The International Weightlifting Federation will make a decision on the duration of his qualification," the NOC said in a statement.

 

 

