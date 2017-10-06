Weather
Hurricane Harvey flooded 6 percent of Houston apartments: data

6 October 2017

HOUSTON. KAZINFORM - About 6 percent, or 43,000 units, of Houston's apartment supply were affected by Hurricane Harvey's flooding, local media Thursday quoted data from a real estate firm as saying.

Properties across Houston in the U.S. state of Texas were flooded, as many of Houston's apartment complexes are in or near the 100-year flood plain, the Richardson-based RealPage said.

West Houston complexes, especially those near the Barker and Addicks reservoirs, had significant damage. This far west Houston submarket, downstream from the reservoirs, shows more than 4,700 units, or 15 percent, were taken offline, Xinhua reports.

Both Barker and Addicks reservoirs released water after the water level was pushed to its limit caused by continuously heavy rainfall. Neighborhoods near the two reservoirs were heavily flooded since then.

According to the RealPage's report, on Houston's north side, more than 3,000 units were affected, accounting for 21 percent of the existing stock and the largest share across all neighborhoods.

The RealPage data is based on a survey of about 1,700 apartment properties located in areas where Hurricane Harvey caused the heaviest damage.
If apartment operators reported damage but were unable to provide a number of units impacted, RealPage assumed that all first-floor apartments were affected.

Category 4 Hurricane Harvey blew ashore on Aug. 25 as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years. The severe flooding brought by Harvey killed dozens of people and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

 

 

