Human resource is most important component of state – Goh Chok Tong

27 September 15:34

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Human resource is the most important component for building a state. Emeritus Seniour Minister, Member of the Parliament of Singapore Goh Chok Tong said it at a meeting with the Senate deputies in Astana on Tuesday.    

“I am impressed about what I have seen in Astana. A live dynamics of the city reflects the vision of Kazakhstan’s leadership in building a successful country at the heart of Eurasia. With the consideration of my experience in the government, I can fully estimate all the complications and challenges of development of such a big country as Kazakhstan,” said Goh Chok Tong.

In his words, both Kazakhstan and Singapore were separated from the major international associations in the period of great uncertainty. Both countries emerged in hard times, which allows to draw a parallel between them.

Goh Chok Tong noted that in 1965 when Singapore gained its independence, per capita GDP of the country made $500 only. To date, this indicator has risen to $55,000 – that is higher than in Great Britain. Other socio-economic indicators also reflect the progress made by Singapore. For instance, the level of population’s literacy rose from 60% to 97% and life expectancy increased from 65 to 83 years. Nine of ten Singaporeans have own houses that is three times higher against the pre-independence period.

The Singaporean guest emphasized that he may share three key moments of successful development. "First of all, there is no more important resource than human one. The second important component is creation of the institutes of development for unveiling a country’s and population’s potential. These institutes ensure long-term confidence for foreign and domestic investors. The third key area is the leadership of the country which serves as  a factor affecting other components. The leadership provides vision of future, inspires people to unification. Strong leadership is the most important  one of the three mentioned components. Kazakhstan has a strong leader – Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakhstan is as lucky to have such a leader as Singapore was with Lee Kuan Yew,” Goh Chok Tong noted.

As Goh Chok Tong added, Kazakhstan should  not just copy Singaporean experience, since both countries have different history, natural and climate peculiarities, demographic, cultural conditions and different external factors affecting them.

Goh Chok Tong highly appraised the development programs in Kazakhstan, primarily, Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, Nurly Zhol program etc.

 

Goh Chok Tong was the second Prime Minister of Singapore (1990-2004)

