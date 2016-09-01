Head of National Bank vows to decrease inflation in Kazakhstan by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan will continue to pursue the policy of inflation targeting, said Chairman Daniyar Akishev on Wednesday.

Mr. Akishev vowed to continue the policy of inflation targeting and free floating exchange rate regime speaking at the presentation of the draft law "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On republican budget for 2016-2018" at the plenary session of the Majilis of the Parliament.



According to the press service of the bank, the Chairman noted that the main goal of the National Bank is to achieve by yearend the level of inflation within the corridor of 6-8% set by the Government and the National Bank.



"The National Bank takes steps in the sphere of monetary policy necessary to achieve the targeted level. We count on the Government and local executive bodies to join efforts to control inflation in the country," Akishev added.



It should be noted that inflation hit 13.6% in Kazakhstan in 2015.