Weather
Astana 9 °С
Almaty 8 °С
Exchange rates
USD 337.16
EUR 379.10
RUB 5.29
CNY 50.56

Head of National Bank vows to decrease inflation in Kazakhstan by yearend

28 September 12:59

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan will continue to pursue the policy of inflation targeting, said Chairman Daniyar Akishev on Wednesday.

Mr. Akishev vowed to continue the policy of inflation targeting and free floating exchange rate regime speaking at the presentation of the draft law "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On republican budget for 2016-2018" at the plenary session of the Majilis of the Parliament.

According to the press service of the bank, the Chairman noted that the main goal of the National Bank is to achieve by yearend the level of inflation within the corridor of 6-8% set by the Government and the National Bank.

"The National Bank takes steps in the sphere of monetary policy necessary to achieve the targeted level. We count on the Government and local executive bodies to join efforts to control inflation in the country," Akishev added.

It should be noted that inflation hit 13.6% in Kazakhstan in 2015.

Keywords: National Bank of Kazakhstan , Economy, Kazakhstan,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Tajik President Rahmon pays visit to Nurobod District
Society > Events 0
Baltimore police searching for 3 shooters after 8 people shot & injured, including toddler
World > World News 0
Kazakhstan, Iran boost economic coop
Authorities and Policy > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Golubev wins in 2nd round of Orleans qualification
Society > Sport 0
Suicide attack kills 6 in Baghdad
World > World News 0
Algeria train collision injures at least 78
World > World News 0
Kazakhstan-North Korea: A study in nuclear contrast
Society > For Nuclear Weapons Free World 0

Archive