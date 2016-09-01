Government to finance construction of over 33,000 apartments in 2017 – Bishimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2017, the Kazakh Government will finance the construction of more than 33,000 apartments, according to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev.

“442.5bln tenge was allocated this year for the development of housing construction and infrastructure in Kazakhstan this year. 423.9bln tenge of these funds were taken from the National Fund and 18.6bln tenge was envisaged in the national budget,” the Minister said at the Government’s sitting on Tuesday.

These funds were spent on:

· construction of rental housing – 82.8bln tenge. 554,800 sq m of housing (or 9,010 apartments) will be commissioned in 2016. 587,000 sq m of housing (or 9,923 apartments) will be commissioned in 2017;

· construction of credit housing – 129,8bln tenge. 223,400 sq m of housing (or 3,111 apartments) will be put into exploitation in 2016; 798,300 sq m of housing (or 12,904 apartments) will be commissioned in 2017;

· construction of commercial housing – 97 bln tenge. 498,200 sq m of housing (or 10,600 apartments) will be put into operation in 2016;

· infrastructure – 110.9bln tenge

· crediting the depositors of the Housing Construction Savings Bank – 22 bln tenge.

As a result, due to the financial support from the Government in 2015 and since January 2016, 22,600 families were provided with housing, while 6,800 more families will receive their apartments by the end of the year.

In 2017, Kazakhstan plans to build over 33,000 apartments, the Minister said.

In 2016, the Ministry of National Economy forecasts commissioning of around 9mln sq m of housing in 2016 to the amount of 830 bln tenge from all the sources of financing. This became possible due to positive effects of implementation of the Nurly Zhol program and anti-crisis measures of the Government and the National Bank. In January-August 2016, Kazakhstan observed a 14% growth in housing building and commissioning (up to 6.37mln sq m) compared to the same period in 2015.