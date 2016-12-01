Gorgeous pictures of New Year decorations in Astana   

Weather
26 December 12:09 140

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana has changed noticeably for the New Year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Every year the city administration selects a color scheme, and this time it is turquoise.

20 different 3D small architectural forms were installed on intersections and 'islands' of road junctures.

The fountains at "Kazakh Eli" square, Defenders of Motherland monument, School Students Palace and Saryarka district administration were decorated in a fairy-tale style. And unusual light tunnels were installed near the Astana concert hall (former Congress Hall), on Momyshuly avenue and Nurly Zhol boulevard.

The area around the Baiterek monument is decorated with a large illuminated Palace Wall composition with EXPO-2017 motives. More than 50 buildings will have EXPO-2017 elements in their decorations.

In addition to 16 main New Year trees there are many smaller ones that small businesses of the city install on their territories as part of New Year decorations.

According to the city's Department of Culture, every year they use garlands and ornaments left over from previous years in the decoration of the city be it whole structures or individual elements.


Keywords: Culture, Astana, Holidays,
