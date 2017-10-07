Golovkin to be WBC Ambassador in Mexico

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In addition to donating to earthquake victims, undefeated Kazakh middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will be involved in a number of social work activities in Mexico City, Boxingscene.com reports.

"He is coming to Mexico in October and he will take part in a series of activities. He has been an example to the society, he is a family man who is dedicated to help others, to contribute and that is honorable. He has never been involved in a scandal and that has caused him remain popular and end up like a lot of other athletes who go through scandals and problems. We are proud of our champion, that he is an ambassador for us in Mexico," WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman told Boxingscene.com.

As it was reported earlier, Golovkin, who holds the world titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organization (IBO), was recently named WBC's "Man of the Year."