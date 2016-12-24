Golovkin nominated for Fighter of the Year title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxingnews24.com's expert Chris Williams made a list of boxers he thinks might be named Fighter of the Year 2016, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The list includes Vasyl Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, Carl Frampton, Roman Gonzalez, Anthony Joshua and Gennady Golovkin. In author's opinion Lomachenko should be given the title.

According to Williams, Golovkin with two wins this year over Dominic Wade and Kell Brook did not do enough to win this award. Brook is a good fighter but at welterweight. Also after knocking out Brooke in 5th round Golovkin has received ZERO credit from the boxing public, and actually was criticized by the fans for the shots he has missed. Some say, Brooke would have beaten Golovkin if the fight was not stopped. Williams thinks that probably Golovkin did not fight enough, and his opponents were not good enough for him to become the Fighter of the Year.