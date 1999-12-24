Weather
Astana -15 °С
Almaty -14 °С
Exchange rates
USD 328.91
EUR 343.61
RUB 5.39
CNY 47.36

GGG named best P4P fighter of year 2016 - El Paso Times

GGG named best P4P fighter of year 2016 - El Paso Times
24 December 11:21 99

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. edition El Paso Times has issued a rating of the best P4P boxers in year 2016, Sports.kz reported.    

WBA/IBF/WBC/IBO champion, Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin tops the ranking.

GGG” is perhaps the most feared fighter since Mike Tyson. The native of Kazakhstan only fought twice in 2016, but recorded dominant wins against overmatched Dominic Wade (KO 2) and welterweight titlist Kell Brook (TKO 5). Up next, a showdown with WBA counterpart Daniel Jacobs March 18 in New York,” the article reads. 

1. Gennady Golovkin

2. Roman Gonzalez  

3. Andre Ward

4. Sergey Kovalev

5. Terence Crawford  

6. Vasyl Lomachenko

7. Guillermo Rigondeaux

8. Canelo Alvarez

9. Carl Frampton

10. Manny Pacquiao   

Keywords: Gennady Golovkin, Sport,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Almaty interested in tourism development experience of Tashkent
Regions > Almaty 0
President of Iran Hassan Rouhani arrived in Kazakhstan
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Biting frost to take hold of N Kazakhstan
Regions > Regions 0
Belarus calls for harmonizing EEU laws to enable free merchandise flow
Authorities and Policy > Eurasian Economic Union 0
ADB to support development of Karaganda teaching hospital by PPP
Regions > Karaganda region 0
Turkic Council can link China-Europe transport routes
Society > Events 0
Canadian citizens can travel to Kazakhstan visa-free up to 30 days from Jan 1
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0

Archive