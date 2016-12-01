Frequency dictionary of Kazakh language developed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 23, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a regular meeting of the Commission for Further Improvement of the State Language Policy, primeminister.kz reported.

Deputies of the Parliament, renowned linguists and heads of central and local governmental structures participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the implementation of the Law “On Languages in the Republic of Kazakhstan” and 2011-2020 State Programme of Development and Functioning of Languages in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

“In 25 years of its development, the country has done a huge work on improvement of its language policy. There is no doubt that these are the results of independence and consistent language policy of the President,” stressed Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

Minister of Education and Science Erlan Sagadiyev made a presentation of a new methodology of quick and effective teaching of the Kazakh language, based upon best international experience and scientific achievements. As per the new methodology, a new Frequency Dictionary of the Kazakh Language was developed for secondary education institutions. The project will be tested in Russian-language secondary schools in 2017.

Chiefs of a branch of Nazarbayev Intellectual School Zh.Abuov and State Language Development Department of the National Testing Centre A.Abdykhalykov made reports at the meeting too.

Besides, the participants heard reports on implementation of the Law “On Languages in the Republic of Kazakhstan” made by Minister of Culture and Sport A.Mukhamediuly, Minister of Finance B.Sultanov and Governor of Pavlodar region B.Bakauov.

Summing up the results of the meeting, the PM gave a number of instructions.