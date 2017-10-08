Weather
Foreign Office makes statement in connection with Kyrgyz President's remarks

8 October 2017 11:06 255

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan made a statement in connection with the recent remarks made by Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev and spread by Kyrgyz media, Kazinform has learned from the ministry's press service.

According to the statement issued by the Kazakh MFA, it expresses a 'strong protest' in connection with Mr. Atambayev's remarks towards the leadership of Kazakhstan he made on October 7, 2017, and 'considers them unacceptable in relations between the two friendly states'.

The Foreign Office expressed confidence that 'irresponsible, provocative in their nature and false statements' that serve campaign goals in the upcoming presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan 'will not damage the centuries-old ties of friendship and cooperation' between the countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reiterates that that the country 'remains committed to the development of traditionally fraternal relations with the Kyrgyz people'.

 

