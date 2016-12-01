Weather
Folk music concert to take place in Astana

23 December 14:18 159

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 23 in "Astana" Concert Hall an evening of Kazakh culture and folklore "Ғасырлар zhyrlaydy" ("signing centuries") will take place,  Astana Department of Culture informed.    

The famous folklore performers from Astana, Almaty, Aktobe, Aktau, Kyzylorda, Taldykorgan and Mangystau will participate in the concert.

The artists of national and traditional singing of the State Academic Philharmonic of Astana Zhaksykeldy Mayasarov, Zulfiya Baymurzayeva, Perizat Turarova, Zhazgul Danylbayeva, Seken Syzdyk, Zhalgas Sultan, and their colleagues from regions Sholpan Beyimbetova, Makpal Toktaganova, Yeldos Zhumagulov, Zhanserik Seytikov, and others will perform.

 

 

