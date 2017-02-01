Flight attendant shares story of saving trafficking victim

LONDON. KAZINFORM When Shelia Fedrick saw a dishevelled girl sitting beside an older, well-dressed man on her flight, she was concerned, BBC reported.

The teenager "looked like she had been through pure hell", the flight attendant told NBC, and the man would not let her speak to the girl.

Ms Fedrick left a note for the girl in the plane's toilet - enabling the girl to explain that she needed help.

It turned out the girl was a human trafficking victim - and Ms Fedrick's instincts had helped to save her.

The pilot was able to inform the police, who were waiting when the plane landed.

The 2011 incident on Alaska Airlines was reported in US media this week, as charity Airline Ambassadors seeks to train airline staff in ways to combat human trafficking.

