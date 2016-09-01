First autumn chill expected in 4 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, September 28. According to Kazhydromet, rain showers and stiff wind are forecast for western, northern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Chances of the first autumn frosts will be high in northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.



Fog will blanket Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.



Mercury will drop to +1, +3°C in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.