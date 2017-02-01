Weather
Firefighters rescue two from house fire in W Kazakhstan

6 February 16:29 125

URALSK. KAZINFORM - Two people were rescued from a house fire in West Kazakhstan region this past weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The fire reportedly started at a house located in Trudovaya Street in the town of Aksai at 4:58 a.m. on February 5.

Upon arrival firefighters saw that the blaze had already engulfed the roof of the house. The firefighting crew saved two people aged 26 and 23 who were quietly sleeping inside and had no idea about the deadly danger.

The fire was completely extinguished by 8:25 a.m. It covered an area of 70 sq.m. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Kazinform correspondent was informed that 58 fires had been registered in the region since the beginning of the year.

Keywords: Incidents , Regions, West Kazakhstan region ,
