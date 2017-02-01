Figure skater Denis Ten to perform today in Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's figure skater, prize winner of the Olympiad in Sochi Denis Ten will contest in today's figure skating program of Universiade.

The men's competition (short program) will start at 14.50 today February 3rd.

Denis Ten will perform in the fourth warm-up under the number 19. Kazakhstan figure skaters Artur Panikhin (#24) and Abzal Rakimgaliyev (#3) will also perform today. The performance will be aired by "Kazakhstan" TV channel.

On February 4 at 17:00 figure skaters will a voluntary program .