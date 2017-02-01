Weather
Astana -9 °С
Almaty 2 °С
Exchange rates
USD 325.00
EUR 351.46
RUB 5.45
CNY 47.26

Figure skater Denis Ten to perform today in Universiade

Figure skater Denis Ten to perform today in Universiade
3 February 08:26 189

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's figure skater, prize winner of the Olympiad in Sochi Denis Ten will contest in today's figure skating program of Universiade.        

The men's competition (short program) will start at 14.50 today February 3rd.

Denis Ten will perform in the fourth warm-up under the number 19. Kazakhstan figure skaters Artur Panikhin (#24) and Abzal Rakimgaliyev (#3) will also perform today. The performance will be aired by "Kazakhstan" TV channel.

Трансляцию будет вести телеканал «Казахстан».

On February 4 at 17:00 figure skaters will a voluntary program .

 

 

Keywords: 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Kazakhstan plans to join OECD Investment Committee in 2017
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Almaty to join Healthy Cities Network
Regions > Almaty 0
Organizers explained change in Universiade-2017 schedule
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Kazakh violinist canceles concert in US due to Trump's Executive Order
World News > World News 0
Deputy FMs of Caspian States issue statement after meeting in Baku
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Chances of precipitation high across Kazakhstan on Wednesday
Regions > Regions 0
Golovkin to spar with rising star of American boxing
Sport > Sport 0

Archive