Weather
Astana -15 °С
Almaty -5 °С
Exchange rates
USD 328.91
EUR 343.61
RUB 5.39
CNY 47.36

Father Frost participated in marathon in Astana

Father Frost participated in marathon in Astana
25 December 13:55 59

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A marathon dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence was held in Astana Triathlon Park on Sunday.    


Father Frost participated in marathon in Astana 
Father Frost participated in marathon in Astana 
Father Frost participated in marathon in Astana
"Our goal is to propagate sport, agitate healthy lifestyle among youth. We decided to hold this event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of our independence and propagating healthy life style," Chairman of the Astana Runners Club Talgat Yergaliyev says.

According to him, everyone willing could participate in the marathon.


Father Frost participated in marathon in Astana 
Father Frost participated in marathon in Astana 
Father Frost participated in marathon in Astana  

"As you see there are both young and 70-year-old people among the participants. The most important thing is to participate in the marathon, not only to win," Yergaliyev added.

The event is organized by the Union of Builders of Kazakhstan and Astana Zhelayagy Astana Runners Club under the Mayor's Office support,


Father Frost participated in marathon in Astana 
Father Frost participated in marathon in Astana 
Father Frost participated in marathon in Astana 
Father Frost participated in marathon in Astana  

 

Keywords: Sport, Astana, Events,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Kazakhstan, Iran to benefit from coop in transit and logistics
Authorities and Policy > President 0
Kazakhstan ready to step up export of agricultural products to Iran
Authorities and Policy > Integration 0
Iranian companies to develop copper deposit in Karaganda region
Authorities and Policy > President 0
KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.37
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Kazakhstan, Iran signed several coop documents
Authorities and Policy > Integration 0
Ex-Defense Minister names possible cause of Su-27 fighter jet crash
Accidents > Incidents 0
New Astana-Tehran flight to be launched
Authorities and Policy > Integration 0

Archive