EXPO pavilions must be properly used after exhibition – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Cabinet's enlarged meeting, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev commissioned to work on organizational issues of the EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition.

“126 days left till the EXPO 2017 opening. The city and the country must be ready for this important event. Together with the NC EXPO 2017 leadership and governors of the regions we should work on organizational aspects, including transportation, accommodation of the guests, provision of meals and the exhibition attendance,” said Nazarbayev.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs, Foreign Ministry, National Security Committee, the Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Ministry of Education, tour operators and other structures should provide conditions for domestic tourists willing to visit the EXPO. Successful organization of the exhibition is our nationwide objective,” he added.

The President commissioned the Government to solve these issues with the use of the exhibition infrastructure in post-EXPO period.

“I mean, first of all, the placement of the Astana International Financial Centre at the EXPO site. The exhibition will be held for three months. All the facilities will be free after the exhibition. We have already decided that the two biggest pavilions will be used for exhibitions in Astana. The AIFC will move to two other pavilions. As for other premises, we should solve this problem till the EXPO 2017 opening,” the President concluded.