Disabled Kazakh boy meets with Stephen Hawking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Isaak Mustopulo, 15, met with legendary cosmologist Stephen Hawking on October 4 in Cambridge, Kazinform has learnt from the British Council Kazakhstan.

Isaak's visit to Cambridge became reality thanks to the British Council and Air Astana company.



Originally from Taraz, the 15-year-old genius became the laureate of the National Contest of Innovations STEM for people with disabilities held by the British Council and the National Agency for Technical Development. In his video made for the contest and called The Theory of Harmony Isaak mentioned that he would like to meet his idol Stephen Hawking one day.



Ex-Minister of Investment and Development and now-mayor of Astana city Asset Issekeshev and Air Astana President Peter Foster joined hands with the British Council to make the boy's dream come true and organized Isaak's visit to London.



"I've always been inspired by Stephen Hawking's research and his contribution to science. His example made me believe that every person can achieve outstanding results regardless of his or her physical condition. I've worked a lot on the Theory of Harmony and when I heard about the contest I knew it was my chance to present my work to the public and prove that disability is not an obstacle to one's dream," Isaak said.



While in London, the young scientist also visited the Science Museum, the University of Cambridge and the British Council headquarters.



Isaak was diagnosed with severe cerebral palsy and many other conditions when he was only 8 months old, but that didn't stop him from leading an active social life and participating in many science-related events.