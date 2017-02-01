Dimash Kudaibergen gives Kazakh chapan and dombra to Jackie Chan  

BEJING. KAZINFORM - Today Dimash Kudaibergen has met with Jackie Chan and presented him a Kazakh chapan (coat) and dombra (Kazakh musical instrument).







"Today is a historical day in my life which will remain in my memory. Famous actor Jackie Chan saw me on TV and invited to meet him. When we met he gave me his jacket and signature device for listening music. In return I gave him Kazakh chapan and dombra! Jackie Chan asked me to play it and I performed a song of Nurgissa Tlendiyev "Alkissa".



The actor has taught me some dance moves from «Kung Fu Yoga». My favorite actor has given a few advices and told that he follows my creative activity. He also congratulated all Kazakhstan citizens with New Year and send warm wishes. I look forward to the new meetings! Dreams come true", - he wrote on his Instagram.





