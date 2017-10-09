Weather
Astana 11 °С
Almaty 16 °С
Exchange rates
USD 343.66
EUR 402.22
RUB 5.95
CNY 51.65

Deputy PM Dossayev appointed Cabinet's representative at NBK

Deputy PM Dossayev appointed Cabinet's representative at NBK
9 October 2017 13:40 170

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev has been appointed as the representative of the Government on the Board of the country's National Bank, Kazinform reports.

In accordance with a decree signed by PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev on September 28, Mr. Dossayev has replaced the Minister of National Economy, Timur Suleimenov, as the official representative of the Cabinet on the Board of NBK.

The Head of State appointed Yerbolat Dossayev Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan on August 29, 2017. As the Deputy PM of Kazakhstan, Mr. Dossayev is in charge of project management of the Third Modernization of the Kazakh economy, the system of state planning, development of the financial sector, macroeconomic, budgetary, tax and customs policies, SMEs and PPP development, as well as the development of education and science, healthcare, social modernization, employment, religion, tourism, culture and sport, demographic and migration policy, coordination of tariff policy implementation, etc.

Keywords: Economy, Politics, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan , National Bank of Kazakhstan ,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
New strategy Kazakhstan's Investment Fund approved
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Sergey Lavrov praises Russia-Kazakhstan trade growth
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Anti-nuclear weapons group ICAN wins Nobel Peace Prize
World News > World News 0
Kazakhstan, Brazil hold political consultations in Astana
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Winners of Al-Farabi sci-tech award to be determined today
Society > Science 0
Head of State meets MGIMO alumni
Authorities and Policy > President 0
Russia to support Kazakhstan’s presidency of UNSC
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0

Archive