Departing Ambassador of Sweden to Kazakhstan receives country's state award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In connection with the completion of the diplomatic mission of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Republic of Kazakhstan Christian Kamill, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko presented today the Swedish diplomat with the state award - the Certificate of Honor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

According to the corresponding Decree of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Mr.Kamill was awarded the Certificate of Honor for his achievements in the development of fruitful partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Sweden.



Mr. Vassilenko highlighted efficient efforts of Ambassador Kamill towards fostering political dialogue, economic interaction and cultural ties between our countries.



The official visits of Speaker of theRiksdag (Swedish Parliament) Urban Ahlin and Minister of Agriculture of Sweden Sven-Erik Bucht to Kazakhstan were carried out during the service of Ambassador Kamill. Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Margot Wallström, met three times at the international forumsthis year. This January Kazakhstan and Sweden began joint activities in the UN Security Council and are closely cooperating within its agenda, primarily with respect to non-proliferation and disarmament. Under the auspices of Business Sweden - the Swedish Trade and Invest Council - large Swedish companies well-known for their high-tech and innovative developments paid visits to our country. The exhibition of Swedish artist Tove Krabo in Astana, Almaty and Kurchatov, devoted to nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, raised a special interest among the Kazakh public. The concert organized by the State Opera and Ballet Theatre "Astana-Opera" together with one of the main conductors of the Royal Swedish Chamber Orchestra Mats Liljefors was great success.



Christian Kamill thanked the leadership of Kazakhstan for the high praise for his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and expressed gratitude to the Foreign Ministry for fruitful collaboration with the Swedish Embassy that became the basis for holding a range of successful joint events.