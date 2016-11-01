Demand for US dollars sharply down in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - People in Kazakhstan sharply decreased purchasing of US dollars from the exchange points in 2016, Kazakh National Bank reported.

In January-October 2016 US dollars purchases by people decreased by over 10.5 times compared to the same period of 2015. It is the lowest level since 2001 when Kazakhstan started to collect statistics data on this issue, trend.az reports.



The volumes of US dollars purchases by people in this period remained at the level of the corresponding periods of the previous 5-6 years.



In Oct. 2016 purchases of US dollars by people hit $304 million which is 6.6 percent less compared to Sept. 2016, $40.1 percent less compared to Oct. 2015 and 84 percent less compared to Oct. 2014.