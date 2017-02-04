Weather
Delegates of Syrian ceasefire guarantor countries came to Astana

6 February 07:29 68

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Delegates of the Syrian ceasefire guarantor countries arrived yesterday in Astana for the international technical meeting, a source close to the talks organizers said to Kazinform.    

“The delegations of the countries participating in the meeting arrived in Astana. The meeting on the Syrian settlement will be held on Monday,” the source said.

Earlier, Spokesperson  of the Kazakh MFA Anuar Zhainakov commented information regarding the new meeting in Astana.

According to him, the Foreign Office indeed received a request to help organize an international technical meeting on Syrian regulation between the delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran with the participation of the UN Envoy in Astana on February 6.

As is known, the agreement on establishment of a mechanism of monitoring compliance with this regime was reached during the Syria talks in Astana on January 23-24.

 

 

Keywords: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Astana Syria talks, Foreign policy ,
