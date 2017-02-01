Weather
Astana -17 °С
Almaty -9 °С
Exchange rates
USD 322.92
EUR 346.91
RUB 5.42
CNY 46.99

Czech President to visit EXPO 2017

Czech President to visit EXPO 2017
6 February 10:42 160

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Jan Hamáček, President Miloš Zeman will take part in the opening ceremony of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today, Kazakhstan is of interest also for hosting EXPO-2017 in Astana. Czech Republic has already promised to participate. And its President Miloš Zeman will take part in the opening ceremony", he said, speaking at the Kazakh-Czech business forum.

Currently, 112 countries and 18 international organizations officially confirmed their participation in the EXPO.

Keywords: EXPO 2017, Kazakhstan and Czech Republic,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Storm warning issued for Astana, three regions
Regions > Akmola region 0
Nazarbayev criticized Minister of Finance Sultanov
Authorities and Policy > Other Governmental Authorities 0
KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 323.68
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Assistant Captain of Canada women's ice hockey team shared her Universiade experience
Sport > Sport 0
Kazakh-Czech business forum to be held in Astana Feb 6
Authorities and Policy > Integration 0
Soldier shoots attacker in Paris
World News > World News 0
Mets give forecast for three days
Regions > Regions 0

Archive