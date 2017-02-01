Weather
Czech MP congratulated Nazarbayev on 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence

6 February 17:25 161

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Jan Hamáček in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed results and prospects of bilateral cooperation.

After stressing the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation, the Head of State reiterated Kazakhstan's readiness to further build relations between the two countries in economic and political spheres.

"Your visit [to Kazakhstan] is of paramount importance. We've always enjoyed good relations with the Czech Republic from the very beginning. Czech President Miloš Zeman has already paid a visit to Kazakhstan before and we hope he will visit the opening of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017," the Kazakh President said.

Jan Hamáček, in turn, praised unique character of history of Kazakhstan adding that the country has built stable state in 25 years of independence.

In conclusion, the Czech Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on 25 years of independence and wished further prosperity to the young state.

Keywords: Akorda presidential residence, Kazakhstan and Czech Republic, President of Kazakhstan , EXPO 2017,
