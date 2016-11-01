Weather
CIS Youth Affairs Council is a unique platform – Abzal Nukenov

22 November 20:30 51

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society Abzal Nukenov chaired the 30th jubilee meeting of the CIS Youth Affairs Council in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

Welcoming the participants, the Vice Minister  noted that “the CIS Youth Affairs Council remainsyout a unique platform for rapprochement of youth of our countries and a platform for search for new ideas for implementing CIS youth’s potential.”

“Within 10 years of the Council’s functioning, our  countries have established close relations and cooperation in youth policy issues. This year, we are also marking the 25th anniversary of the CIS,” Nukenov said.

null  

The agenda of the meeting included also discussion of interaction of the CIS countries in implementation of the youth policy, including the implementation of the 2020 CIS International Youth Cooperation Strategy.

Besides, the meeting participants were informed about the course of development of youth public movement in Azerbaijan.


null 

Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Youth Congress A.Sabitov participated in the event too.

