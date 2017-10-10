CIS top diplomats to discuss military cooperation and war on terror

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - A regular meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers is due to be held on Tuesday in Sochi. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The ministerial meeting will be held in the run-up to the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) summit on October 11.

The agenda includes 18 issues that cover a wide range of areas of cooperation within the CIS. The parties will discuss practical measures for further extension of cooperation in the Commonwealth and will exchange opinions on current international issues, TASS reports.

Documents for the summit

After the meeting, the draft documents will be presented to the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government (November 3 in Tashkent) for consideration. The ministers will also study the draft statement of the state leaders to support the institution of the family and traditional family values that was initiated by the Russian side.



"Within the rights protection block of issues, the meeting participants will take decisions ‘On the draft Conception of cooperation on countering corruption' and ‘On draft Agreement on exchange of information on war on terror and other violent cases of extremism, as well as their financing,'" the Russian Foreign Ministry informed. "The issues of cooperation in the military sphere were introduced, in particular the draft ‘Main areas of adaptation of the united system of air defense of CIS member states and solution of air and space defense tasks.'"



In addition, it is suggested to approve the draft agreement on the terms of staying on Russia's territory of the Bureau on Coordination of Fight with Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Types of Crimes on the Territory of the Commonwealth.

Humanitarian cooperation

Humanitarian area received special attention. In particular, the program includes draft decisions on declaration of 2019 as the Year of the Book in the CIS and 2020 as the Year of the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as further action plan on cooperation in sports, tourism and youth policy for the period until 2020.