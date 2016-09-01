CIS agreement on free trade in services may be signed in 2017

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS agreement on the free trade in services may be signed in 2017, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said at the opening of the international workshop conference entitled as 25th Anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States: Results and Prospects on 28 September, BelTA has learned.

“The process of finalization of the CIS agreement on the free trade in services is underway,” Sergei Lebedev said. It is expected that the procedures of harmonization of the document will be completed in the near future. “The agreement may be signed next year,” he said. The chairman of the CIS Executive Committee remarked that the simplification of customs clearance procedures with the help of modern information technologies is crucial for the elimination of trade barriers.

According to Sergei Lebedev, the agreement on the zone of free trade in the CIS was viewed as a feasible and promising project five years ago. “It has become a real and effective document focused on closer cooperation today. The implementation of its provisions will promote mutual trade. Concerted efforts will help promptly overcome crisis phenomena,” he added.