Weather
Astana -12 °С
Almaty -9 °С
Exchange rates
USD 328.91
EUR 343.61
RUB 5.39
CNY 47.36

Christina Hammer and Gennady Golovkin – world’s two unbeaten champs from Kazakhstan

Christina Hammer and Gennady Golovkin – world’s two unbeaten champs from Kazakhstan
25 December 14:50 108

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxing Insider has published an article about two Kazakh-born middleweight champions of the world - Christina Hammer and Gennady Golovkin.    

“How rare it is to have two boxers born in a country like Kazakhstan to have both male and female boxers reign as unbeaten world middleweight champs?” author Ken Hissner asks.

 

33-year-old Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin (36-0-23) started his career in Germany fighting 18 of his 19 fights there. He then had 9 fights in the U.S., 3 in Monaco, 2 in Panama and 1 each in Denmark, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and UK. Now Golovkin lives in Los Angeles, U.S. He holds WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO champions’ titles.

As for Christina Hammer, whose nickname is Lady, she was born in Novodolinka, Kazakhstan. She has had 18 fights in Germany, 2 in Slovenia and 1 in Czech Republic. Now she resides in Dortmund, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany.

 

In May 2013, she won WBO title and got WBC title in November 2016. 

Keywords: Sport, Gennady Golovkin,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
UN to support initiative of Syria talks in Astana
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
How effective is Institute of investment ombudsman?
Economy and finance > Economy 0
RoK Prosecutor General's Office terminates prosecution of Aliyev
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
Nazarbayev receives Russia's «Person of Year» award
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
Kazakhstan, Iran simplify mutual party travels
Sport > Tourism and Sport 0
Roy Jones estimated Golovkin's chances in fight with Jacobs
Sport > Sport 0
Folk music concert to take place in Astana
Society > Culture 0

Archive