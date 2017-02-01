Weather
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov

Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov
3 February 11:55 191

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - China a range of goods have been released with the portraits Dimash Kudaybergenov.  In the biggest online store of China "Alibaba" there are necklaces, bracelets, hours, calendars and other products with Dimash's portrait available for sale.    

The admirers of the young Kazakh singer who has become popular in China can find clothing in Dimash style and pillows with his face.

Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov 
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov 
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov 
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov 
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov 
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov 
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov

It is not only in China that Dimash is popular, but also in other countries too. Instagram is filled with the pictures of Dimash posted by his fans around the world.

Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov 
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov

Dimash Kudaibergenov participated in the popular Chinese TV show Singer was successful in the first two rounds and drew attention of the Chinese audience. 


Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov 
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov 
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov 
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov 
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov 
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov 
Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov  

 

 

