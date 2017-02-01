Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov  

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - China a range of goods have been released with the portraits Dimash Kudaybergenov. In the biggest online store of China "Alibaba" there are necklaces, bracelets, hours, calendars and other products with Dimash's portrait available for sale.

The admirers of the young Kazakh singer who has become popular in China can find clothing in Dimash style and pillows with his face.

















It is not only in China that Dimash is popular, but also in other countries too. Instagram is filled with the pictures of Dimash posted by his fans around the world.







Dimash Kudaibergenov participated in the popular Chinese TV show Singer was successful in the first two rounds and drew attention of the Chinese audience.

















