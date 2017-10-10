Weather
Astana 8 °С
Almaty 12 °С
Exchange rates
USD 341.97
EUR 401.58
RUB 5.86
CNY 51.63

Central bank reveals Kazakhstan’s external debt

Central bank reveals Kazakhstan’s external debt
10 October 2017 18:14 91

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of July 1, 2017, the gross foreign debt of Kazakhstan has amounted to $167,890.3 million, increasing by 2.55% from $163,715 million that was on January 1, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the external national and government debt of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of July 1 was $13,957.6 million (which is 8.3% of the gross external debt) in contrast to $13,674.4 million (8.4%) on January 1 this year.

The external debt, not backed by the government, was equal to $153,932.7 million (91.7%) against $150,040.6 million (91.6%) at the beginning of this year.

In addition, the share of intercompany debt in the gross external debt as of the reporting date amounted to 63.2% (or $106,111 million) against 63.7% ($104,356.4 million) respectively.

 

 

Keywords: National Bank of Kazakhstan , Economy,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
Car hits people near Natural History Museum in London
World News > World News 0
Kazakh judoka wins Tashkent Grand Prix
Sport > Sport 0
Foreign Office makes statement in connection with Kyrgyz President's remarks
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Powerful earthquake shocks Japanese Fukushima prefecture
World News > World News 0
Kazhydromet: Dry, windy day expected in Kazakhstan on Oct 8
Regions > Regions 0
World MMA Championships: Team Kazakhstan claims 8 medals, finishes 2nd in medal standings
Sport > Sport 0
Police say London museum crash not terror-related
World News > World News 0

Archive