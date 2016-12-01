Canadian citizens can travel to Kazakhstan visa-free up to 30 days from Jan 1

ASTANA-OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Embassy in Canada reminded the Canadian citizens that they can travel to Kazakhstan visa-free up to 30 days starting from January 1, 2017.

"In accordance with the decision of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, citizens of all member countries of the Organization of the Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), can travel to Kazakhstan visa free up to 30 days, starting from January 1, 2017. Canada is a member of the OECD," the Embassy said in a statement.



The Embassy stressed that this rule will apply only to Canadian passport holders.