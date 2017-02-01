Cabinet to review 2017 budget

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cabinet plans to review the parameters of 2017 budget, according to Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov who said it at the Government's weekly meeting on Tuesday.

The Minister informed his colleagues of the Government's draft Action Plan.



"As for achievement of the planned paces of GDP growth, we are planning to review the socio-economic development forecast and the parameters of the national budget for 2017," Suleimenov said.



According to him the Ministry has prepared primary parameters of the specified forecast of the country's socio-economic development and 2017 budget.



The Ministry informed that in April 2017, the Republican Budgetary Commission will approve the draft forecast of the country's socio-economic development for 2018-202 and 2018-2020 national budget as per the new regulations on reduced guaranteed transfer from the National Fund.



It should be noted that in 2017 the Government will focus on implementation of the new provisions of its strategic documents, 100 Specific Steps National Plan, governmental programs and the Presidential instructions outlined in the latest State-of-the-Nation Address as of January 31 "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and given at the Government's extended meeting held on February 3.



The draft action plan of the Government for H1 2017 includes 148 activities in 9 key areas, the Minister said. These are: achievement of the planned pace of GDP growth; creation of favorable conditions for private sector development and enhancing competition; ensuring financing of economy through attraction of private investments; breakthrough in development of mass entrepreneurship and increasing population's income; deepening the reforms on improving human capital; increasing efficiency of public services, prompt response to citizens' requests; achievement of progress on integration of Kazakhstan to the OECD and upgrading Kazakhstan's rating in international indexes.