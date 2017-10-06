Weather
Astana 0 °С
Almaty 10 °С
Exchange rates
USD 345.00
EUR 405.75
RUB 6.00
CNY 51.85

Bus involved in road accident in Russia was traveling from S Kazakhstan - MFA

Bus involved in road accident in Russia was traveling from S Kazakhstan - MFA
6 October 2017 10:56 241

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has commented on the mass road accident involving a bus from Kazakhstan that occurred in the Vladimir Region, Russia on early Friday morning, Kazinform reports.

"The emergencies department of the Vladimir Region confirmed that the Mercedes passenger bus, registration number UDA668, had been involved in the mass road accident in the Vladimir Region," official spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Anuar Zhainakov wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the ministry, 15 were killed and 5 more were hospitalized as a result of the tragic accident. 55 people were traveling in the bus.

"Those injured were taken to the Petushinsk central hospital. Presently, the Kazakhstani diplomats are ascertaining citizenship and identities of the victims and those injured," Zhainakov added.

Keywords: Russia , Kazakhstan, Road accidents,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
Contractor blamed for partial school building collapse in Karaganda region
Regions > Karaganda region 0
President Nazarbayev chairs Security Council meeting
Authorities and Policy > President 0
KASE, leading business incubators sign memorandum of cooperation
Economy and finance > Business 0
Nobel Prize in physics goes to 3 scientists for gravitational waves discovery
Society > Science 0
TurkPA prepares for 7th plenary session
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
Senators visit Kuryk port ferry complex
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Plane crash near Almaty leaves 5 people dead
Accidents > Incidents 0

Archive