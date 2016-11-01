Weather
Bulgarian manager Mladenov to helm FC Kaisar

22 November 12:22 113

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Kaisar based in Kyzylorda has announced the signing of a 1+1 contract with Bulgarian manager Stoycho Mladenov, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After lengthy negotiations, the sides finally agreed the terms of Mladenov's contract. In case FC Kaisar demonstrate good results in 2017 season, the contract will be automatically extended for a year.

Mladenov is a former football player.

In June 2016, he was appointed as manager of FC Atyrau.

