Book on T. Ryskulov's role in development of Kyrgyz statehood published in Bishkek

22 December 22:15 81

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A book on historical role of one of the great sons of Kazakh land in the development of Kyrgyz statehood was published in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports from Bishkek.


The book is a result of historical studies of life and activity of Turar Ryskulov as one of the founding fathers of Kyrgyz statehood, along with well-known Kyrgyz revolutionaries Yusup Abdrakhmanov, Abdykerim Sydykov, Torokul Aitmatov.

According to author Aigul Karymsakova, her idea was to familiarize Kyrgyz people with the role of the great Kazakh revolutionary, statesman, historian and journalist in the history of modern Kyrgyzstan.


"The  book focuses on political biography of Turar Ryskulov in the retrospect of dramatic and controversial events and processes that accompanied the development of the Soviet Turkestan in the 20's and 30's of the 20th century", says the author.

The biography was written in collaboration with the honored Kyrgyz historians Sait Omurzakov and Vladimir Ploskikh.

Publication of the book is timed to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence and the 120th anniversary of Turar Ryskulov.

 

Culture, History of Kazakhstan , Kyrgyzstan , Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan,
