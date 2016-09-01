Bob Arum: By ducking Golovkin Canelo demeans himself

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Top Rank's CEO and renowned promoter Bob Arum shared his thoughts on why Golden Boy Promotions duck undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"To duck Golovkin the way they have been doing it - demeans Canelo [Mexican boxer], makes no sense at all. Even if you did that fight and Canelo lost the fight, he would lose it bravely and he wouldn't hurt his fanbase. By ducking Golovkin he hurts himself with his fanbase," Arum noted.



According to Arum, Golovkin is looking for percentage, not just a flat fee of $10 million reportedly offered by Oscar De La Hoya for the fight with Canelo.

"Work out a deal with Loeffler, pay Golovkin a fair percentage. That's the way if you want to do the fight, do the fight," Arum urged Oscar De La Hoya, whom he promoted for the majority of his boxing career," Arum said.



He also commented on who's going to win the much-anticipated fight.



"Golovkin wins, because Golovkin is a tremendous fighter. The only way you are going to beat Golovkin is if you are really fast on your feet and you punch good. No Canelo can punch good, but he is slow as molasses on his feet and that style can't beat Golovkin. That's my opinion," Arum added.



Recall that Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez were believed to meet in 2016, when the latter surprisingly vacated the WBC middleweight title and signed on to fight British boxer Liam Smith. Given that Canelo injured his hand in the 9-round stoppage of Smith, the mega fight with Golovkin was postponed until 2017.