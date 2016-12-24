Weather
Blizzards and stiff wind to hit Kazakhstan Dec 26

26 December 07:20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather will persist almost in entire territory of Kazakhstan with snowfall to hit most regions. Blizzards, fog, ice slick and strong gusts of wind are expected in some areas. No precipitation is forecast in southern, southeastern, central and northwestern regions.    

Akmola and Kostanay regions will be hit by blizzards and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s. Fog will cover these regions too.

Fog and stiff wind are forecast for Almaty region.

Foggy weather and ice slick are predicted also for Zhambyl and Atyrau regions. Gusts of wind in Zhambyl region will reach 15-20 m per s. 

Fog will blanket South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda regions. Gusts of wind in South Kazakhstan region will make 15-20 m per s. 

Wind speed in Mangistau region will increase to 15-20 m per s. 

North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will be hit by blizzards and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s. 

Wind speed in the daytime in East Kazakhstan region will reach 15-20 m per s.

