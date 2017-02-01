Weather
Blizzard to hit Kazakhstan on Feb 3

3 February 07:06 108

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in southern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan today. Chances of fog, black ice and stiff wind will be high in some parts of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 28-30 mps in South Kazakhstan region.

Blizzard will hit Pavlodar, Karaganda, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau and South Kazakhstan regions.

It will be foggy in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty and Karaganda regions.

Black ice will cover roads in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions.

Keywords: Kazakhstan, Regions, Weather in Kazakhstan,
