Weather
Astana -10 °С
Almaty -2 °С
Exchange rates
USD 332.09
EUR 346.87
RUB 5.46
CNY 47.80

Biting frost to take hold of N Kazakhstan

Biting frost to take hold of N Kazakhstan
22 December 07:17 133

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan today, December 22. According to Kazhydromet, drifting snow, fog, black ice and stiff wind are forecast in the country.

Meteorologists predict that wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 22-23 mps in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Almaty regions.

Blizzard will hit Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.

Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions will be steeped in fog.

Black ice will cover roads in Mangistau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

Biting frost will grip North Kazakhstan region at night.

Keywords: Kazakhstan, Regions, Weather in Kazakhstan,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
President Nazarbayev to pay working visit to Russia
Authorities and Policy > Eurasian Economic Union 0
Gusty wind, blizzard forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan
Regions > Regions 0
Russian Ambassador to Turkey assassinated in Ankara
World News > World News 0
Lorry kills 9, injures dozens at Christmas market in Berlin
World News > World News 0
Kazakh Foreign Ministry condemns assassination of Russian Ambassador in Turkey
Authorities and Policy > Government 0
Kazakh tennis player Shvedova honored with high state award
Sport > Sport 0
Russian ambassador's assassination ‘dangerous diplomatic precedent' - Tokayev
Authorities and Policy > Parliament 0

Archive