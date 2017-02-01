Weather
Astana -16 °С
Almaty -14 °С
Exchange rates
USD 322.92
EUR 346.91
RUB 5.42
CNY 46.99

Better business environment to give more opportunities, Ukrainian expert

Better business environment to give more opportunities, Ukrainian expert
6 February 17:05 158

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A closer attention to improvement of business environment and support of mass entrepreneurship among population will give extensive opportunities to small and medium businesses for growth will raise the life quality of Kazakhstan citizens, said Director of the Department of Ukrainian Trade and Industrial Chamber Vitaliy Gordyna.      

"It draws one's attention that the new Message of President Nursultan Nazarbayev is targeted to solution of a wide range of economic issues from logistics and construction to education and medicine. A big accent is put on the technological upgrade of the economy of Kazakhstan. It is relevant taking into account the world economic condition", said Vitaliy Gordyna commenting on the Message of the President.

According to the expert, along with the macroeconomic objectives the key point of the Message is more attention to improvement of business environment and support of entrepreneurship among population.

 

 

Keywords: Political Reform, Politics,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
WU 2017: Kazakhstan overwhelmed Czech Republic in hockey
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Mayors of 26 major CIS cities to be invited to EXPO-2017
State programs and projects > Expo-2017 0
OPEC oil basket price up
World News > World News 0
Barys defeated Minsk’s Dinamo 5:1
Sport > Sport 0
Kazakhstan aims set in President’s Message coincide with SCO goals
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
PM criticized Arselor Mittal for not buying Kazakhstan goods
Authorities and Policy > Government 0
National companies to have uniform purchasing rules, PM
Authorities and Policy > Government 0

Archive