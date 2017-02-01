Better business environment to give more opportunities, Ukrainian expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A closer attention to improvement of business environment and support of mass entrepreneurship among population will give extensive opportunities to small and medium businesses for growth will raise the life quality of Kazakhstan citizens, said Director of the Department of Ukrainian Trade and Industrial Chamber Vitaliy Gordyna.

"It draws one's attention that the new Message of President Nursultan Nazarbayev is targeted to solution of a wide range of economic issues from logistics and construction to education and medicine. A big accent is put on the technological upgrade of the economy of Kazakhstan. It is relevant taking into account the world economic condition", said Vitaliy Gordyna commenting on the Message of the President.

According to the expert, along with the macroeconomic objectives the key point of the Message is more attention to improvement of business environment and support of entrepreneurship among population.