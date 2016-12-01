Weather
Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri killed in shootout in Milan

23 December 16:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Berlin Christmas market attack suspect has been shot dead by police in Milan, according to Italian interior ministry.    

As Minister Marco Minetti explained, police was conducting a routine patrol in  the Sesto San Giovanni area on Friday morning and asked a man looking like 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri to show his ID. However, the man opened fire on police.

A police officer was wounded in the shootout.

The dead man’s fingerprints match those of Tunisian Anis Amri, Italian media reported.

German officials confirmed that Anis Amri’s fingerprints were found inside the truck which was used to kill 12 people and injure 49 more at a Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in the west of Berlin.

As Italian news agency Ansa informed, Anis Amri had travelled by train from France to Turin, and then taken another train to Milan.

Source: BBC 

 

 

